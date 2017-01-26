A Fife-based hospitality entrepreneur has been announced as the new head of the newly formed Hotel Management Company. Victus Consultancy founder, Andrew Scott (pictured), will take charge of F&B for the hotel management arm of the Buell Consultancy.

‘From start-up businesses needing help, advice and guidance to established companies requiring a fresh pair of eyes, I have experience in assisting a full range of business operations, including food-and-beverage recovery, managing expansion and sales and marketing,’ he said. ‘Victus has a proven track record in business-recovery solutions and has worked extensively to develop hospitality businesses throughout the UK, including organisations such as Drake & Morgan, Cameron House and City of Glasgow College.’

Launched last year under the guidance of board members including Jeremy Logie OBE, Jill Chalmers, Peter Lederer CBE and Roddy Watt, the Hotel Management Company offers full-service asset management and advisory services, providing clients with advice on operations, asset management and business strategy and development.

