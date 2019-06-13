A team from Fife College have been crowned winners of the Brakes Scotland Student Hospitality Challenge. Edinburgh College, Fife College, South Lanarkshire College and City of Glasgow College went head to head last month for the chance to win.

Challenging teams to create a three-course Best of Scottish Cuisine menu in just 1 hour 45 minutes, the challenge began back in March when teams were invited to submit a menu, methodology and a costed list of ingredients. The starter or dessert had a mini plates/tapas-style theme, and each team was asked to source the food within a 100-mile radius of their respective college.

Prizes were also awarded to the best back of house and front of house teams:

Terri Scott and Eilidh Smith of Fife College won Best Back of House Team and a trip to represent Scotland at the Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart in February.

The Best Front of House Team (Syke Rose Gough & Ioana Popescu of City of Glasgow College) won a scholarship from the HIT Scotland that includes a three-day work experience placement at a top resort hotel in London.

John McLintock, Regional Operations Manager at Brakes Scotland (pictured above, far right) said: ‘The team from Fife College really stood out and were deserving winners. Experiences like the Student Hospitality Challenge allow students to gain real life kitchen experiences, from working out costings and sourcing local ingredients, to pairing wines and ensuring a smooth service under pressure. All of the students have a lot of potential and I’m certain they all have bright futures ahead.’

The competing students were judged by Scottish Chefs President, Kevin MacGillivray, Joe Queen (past President), Andy Temple (Executive Chef at Six by Nico) Rick Houston (Operations Director at Buzzworks) and Derek Lockett (Senior Business Develop Chef at Brakes Scotland).

Students were judged using the World Association of Chefs societies (WACS) criteria ensuring the highest and most consistent judging standards.

