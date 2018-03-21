A new whisky event has proved so popular in its inaugural year that organisers have pledged to build on its success in 2019. Sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers (BSIB) and opened by Scottish cycling legend, Mark Beaumont, Fife Whisky Festival entertained more than 500 whisky lovers at the Corn Exchange in Cupar earlier this month.

Featuring a wide range of distilleries and independent bottlers, the tasting sessions profiled a range of traditional and newer producers who introduced their malts to fans from as far afield as Europe and South America.

Cupar councillor Karen Marjoram praised the event for boosting the local economy: ‘It was such a friendly event with people who’d never met before chatting away to each other.

‘It was a real boost to the economy and wonderful to see the town so busy with the shops and restaurants full of people who stayed to see more of Cupar afterwards. I met people who had travelled a long way to come to Cupar; bringing the tourist pound to Fife in this way was a great bonus.

‘With all the new distilleries in Fife, having the festival helps put the region on the whisky map so I’m pleased it’s becoming an annual event.’

Co-organiser Karen Somerville added: ‘We had visitors from Argentina, France and Germany who were in Scotland on holiday and made the trip to Fife specially to visit the Festival. We’re delighted with how the day went and looking forward to doing it all again next year.’

Endurance cyclist and BSIB corporate ambassador Mark Beaumont (pictured above right) added: ‘Having partly grown up in the Kingdom I am proud of all it has to offer. This festival and events like it are so important in putting Fife firms on the map for travel and business.’

Launched by Kask Whisky founder Justine Hazlehurst and Karen Somerville, managing director of Angels’ Share Glass, the inaugural festival aimed to bring whisky back to the Kingdom of Fife. Ms Hazlehurst said: ‘After years of attending festivals around the world we wanted the chance to bring an exciting new event to Scotland. People loved it and were asking when the next one will be held so we are pleased to announce it will be an annual event.’

Showcasing the renaissance of whisky making in Fife, exhibitors included Kingsbarns Distillery, Creative Whisky Company, Glen Moray and Isle of Arran Distillers. Bruce Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers’ Graeme Dempster (pictured above left) said: ‘As well as great entertainment, the event was provided a chance for us to meet our existing distillery clients and talk to owners of private whisky collections.’

