Final 10 Days To Enter CIS Excellence Awards 2020 in Partnership with Caterer.com
February 17
13:16 2020
Entries and nominations for the 17th annual CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com close in just 10 days’ time.

Aimed at ALL businesses and individuals involved in Scotland’s catering, hospitality and tourism industries – from chefs, foodie pubs, colleges and caterers, to restaurants, hotels, software developers, food tourism organisations, food manufacturers, training companies, local authorities, tea rooms, guest houses, etc – there is a category to suit you or your business.

Nominations for the 17th annual CIS Excellence Awards in partnership with Caterer.com are open now until midnight on Thursday 27th February.

Enter here.

THE CATEGORIES AND SPONSORS FOR THE CIS EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2020, in partnership with

Award 1: The Employee Of The Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company
 
Award 2: The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Green Tourism and Keenan Recycling Ltd
Award 3: The Well-being in Hospitality Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering
 
Award 4: The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving Award, in association With NHS Health Scotland
 
Award 5: The The Employee Retention & Engagement Award, sponsored by Caterer.com
 
Award 6: The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice
 
Award 7: The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, co-sponsored by TLT LLP  *This award is available for co-sponsorship*
 
Award 8: The Food Tourism Award, co-sponsored by Seafood Scotland and Sodexo Scotland
 
Award 9: The Hospitality Educator of The Year Award, *This award is available for sponsorship*
 
Award 10: The Independent Hotel Of The Year Award, sponsored by Tetley Fodservice
 
Award 11: The Patisserie Chef Of The Year Award, co-sponsored by Callebaut  *This award is available for sponsorship*
 
Award 12: The Group Hotel Of The Year Award, co-sponsored by InStock. *This award is available for co-sponsorship*
 
Award 13: The Young Chef Of The Year Award, co-sponsored by HRC Recruitment Ltd *This award is available for co-sponsorship*
 
Award 14: The Restaurant Of The Year Award, co-sponsored by Pelican Procurement and POSH Agency
 
Award 15: The Chef Of The Year Award, Sponsored By BaxterStorey
 
Award 16: The Lifetime Excellence Award, co-sponsored by Braehead Foods and City of Glasgow College
BaxterStoreyBraehead FoodsCallebautCaterer.comCity of Glasgow Collegekraftheinz foodservicePelican ProcurementPOSH agencySodexotetley foodservice
