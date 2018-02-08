Final Chefs Announced for The Staff Canteen Live! at Hotelympia 2018
The full line-up of chefs has now been revealed for The Staff Canteen Live at Hotelympia 2018. The four-day event will see some of the UK’s most talented chefs take to the stage, including:
- Sat Bains: Chef-patron of the Michelin-Starred Restaurant Sat Bains
- Dan Doherty: Executive chef at Duck and Waffle, Dan began his career under Herbert Berger in London
- Paul Ainsworth: Chef-patron at Paul Ainsworth at Number 6 in Padstow, Cornwall
- John Freeman: Head chef at two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Sat Bains (q.v.)
- Gareth Ward: Chef-patron at Ynyshir, a Michelin-Starred, four-AA rosette restaurant with rooms
- Ashley Palmer-Watts: Executive chef at two Michelin-Starred Dinner by Heston, London
- Pip Lacy: Formerly head chef at Murano in London, Pip’s new venture, Hicce, opens in London this spring
- John Williams: Executive chef at London’s Ritz, and instrumental in its Michelin Star in 2016
- Matt Worswick: Head chef at Matt Worswick at Latymer at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot
- Nigel Haworth: Chef ambassador for Northcote and Obsession, Nigel has held a Michelin Star since 1996
- Kirk Haworth: Co-owner and chef of Plates, a plant-based restaurant he runs alongside sister, Keeley
- Adam Byatt: Chef-patron of the Michelin-Starred Trinity in Clapham
- Lisa Goodwin Allen: Heads up the kitchen at Northcote Manor, Lancashire
- Shaun Rankin: Executive chef based in Flemings Mayfair Hotel, London
- Matt Abe: Chef de cuisine of the three-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
- Richard Corrigan: Chef-proprietor of Corrigan Restaurants, London
- Mark Froydenlund: Chef-patron of Marcus at the Berkeley, London
- Dom Chapman: Chef-patron at the Beehive in White Waltham
- David Simms: Managing Director, Corrigan Restaurants
- Johnny Glass: Head chef, Hind’s Head, Bray
Hotelympia 2018 takes place at ExCeL London from 5th – 8th March. To see these and countless other chefs, seminars, speakers, exhibitors and demos, register now for free at Hotelympia.com
