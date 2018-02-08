The full line-up of chefs has now been revealed for The Staff Canteen Live at Hotelympia 2018. The four-day event will see some of the UK’s most talented chefs take to the stage, including:

Sat Bains: Chef-patron of the Michelin-Starred Restaurant Sat Bains

Dan Doherty: Executive chef at Duck and Waffle, Dan began his career under Herbert Berger in London

Paul Ainsworth: Chef-patron at Paul Ainsworth at Number 6 in Padstow, Cornwall

John Freeman: Head chef at two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Sat Bains (q.v.)

Gareth Ward: Chef-patron at Ynyshir, a Michelin-Starred, four-AA rosette restaurant with rooms

Ashley Palmer-Watts: Executive chef at two Michelin-Starred Dinner by Heston, London

Pip Lacy: Formerly head chef at Murano in London, Pip's new venture, Hicce, opens in London this spring

John Williams: Executive chef at London's Ritz, and instrumental in its Michelin Star in 2016

Matt Worswick: Head chef at Matt Worswick at Latymer at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot

Nigel Haworth: Chef ambassador for Northcote and Obsession, Nigel has held a Michelin Star since 1996

Kirk Haworth: Co-owner and chef of Plates, a plant-based restaurant he runs alongside sister, Keeley

Adam Byatt: Chef-patron of the Michelin-Starred Trinity in Clapham

Lisa Goodwin Allen: Heads up the kitchen at Northcote Manor, Lancashire

Shaun Rankin: Executive chef based in Flemings Mayfair Hotel, London

Matt Abe: Chef de cuisine of the three-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay

Richard Corrigan: Chef-proprietor of Corrigan Restaurants, London

Mark Froydenlund: Chef-patron of Marcus at the Berkeley, London

Dom Chapman: Chef-patron at the Beehive in White Waltham

David Simms: Managing Director, Corrigan Restaurants

Johnny Glass: Head chef, Hind's Head, Bray

Hotelympia 2018 takes place at ExCeL London from 5th – 8th March. To see these and countless other chefs, seminars, speakers, exhibitors and demos, register now for free at Hotelympia.com