The last ever Hotelympia in its current guise has been hailed by visitors and exhibitors as a success, with new stages and features returning the UK’s largest hospitality event to the top of the schedule.

The introduction of four events, united under one roof, added greater clarity to the show’s offering, with exhibitors attesting to meeting high quality visitors with purchasing power consistently throughout the four days.

Meanwhile, new feature stages, including Hospitality Futures, The Launchpad and Café Commerce, kept visitors informed, covering everything from Brexit to breaking the glass ceiling, and the rise of delivery to dining in the digital age.

And the show’s loyal chef audience was also catered for with the International Salon Culinaire providing action, entertainment and medals in equal measure.

Hoteympia has now been re-branded as the Hotel, Restaurant and Catering Show (HRC). As part of this, the Foodservice Show, the Professional Kitchen Show, Interiors and Tableware Show, Hospitality Tech Show and Café Commerce will all continue as key pillars of the revitalised HRC proposition alongside the International Salon Culinaire.

Organisers Fresh Montgomery have already reported record exhibitor reservations for HRC. Portfolio Director, Ross Carter, said: ‘The changes we sought to implement in 2018 have paid off for our exhibitors who were able to connect with more quality delegates than ever before.

‘We have been delighted with the response to HRC 2020 and this is reflected in the wave of stand reservations we have already taken since the end of Hotelympia earlier this month.’

