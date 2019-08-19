The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland has announced the names of the six finalists in the search for the first recipient of the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.

The aspiring chefs include 23-year-old Abbie Clunie, from Fife (pictured left), who is currently working as chef de partie (CDP) at Craig Millar @ 16 West End, and Emma-Rose Milligan, also 23, from Kilmarnock, who will return to Chez Roux at Inverlochy Castle in September.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Jake Hassall (pictured right), chef de partie at the Edinburgh’s Pompadour, is also a finalist, alongside Joseph Harte, 23, junior sous chef at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire, and Ryan McCutcheon (below left), 27, head chef at Greywalls Hotel and Chez Roux.

The youngest of the finalists is 22-year-old Peter Meechan (pictured below), chef de partie at the Strathearn Restaurant at Gleneagles.

Spearheaded by HIT Scotland and supported by the Scottish Government and Gleneagles, the scholarship was launched earlier this year in recognition of Andrew Fairlie’s contribution to the hospitality industry and will recognise one male and one female individual, each of whom currently works in Scotland.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie head chef and lead judge, Stephen McLaughlin, said: ‘The final six were selected for their understanding of the ethos of Andrew Fairlie’s culinary traditions. The essence of this included how they talked about themselves and their culinary ambitions, and how they created their menu.’

The final stage of the competition will take place on 24th October at Gleneagles.

CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board member, Gary Maclean, said: ‘The next stage of the competition will give the judges a greater understanding of the finalists’ skills and dedication to culinary excellence. As well as their technical abilities and creativity, we will also find out about their drive and why winning would mean so much to them and their career. The standard is high and we’re looking forward to hearing more from this talented group of young chefs.’

The winners will experience a practical stage in an international kitchen, a placement at the Culinary Institute of America and at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.

www.hitscotland.co.uk

www.andrewfairlie.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.co.uk/nominations/judging-panel/