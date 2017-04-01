A leading commercial laundry-and-textile rental business has launched a knowledge transfer partnership (KTP) with the University of Strathclyde to help them capitalise on its technological innovations.

Fishers Laundry’s radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, which is currently fitted to its ZHEN bed linen and towels range, enables both the company and its customers to keep track of all textiles while providing detailed information on stock. It also allows Fishers to keep tabs on the whereabouts of its RFID-tagged laundry in the washing, delivery and collection cycles.

The new project will enable Fishers to:

Capitalise on the data analysis generated by its RFID-tagged bed linen and towels

Improve their strategic planning skills around textile purchasing

Improve its specification of bed linen and towel characteristics from suppliers

Develop the intellectual property related to its ZHEN range of textiles

Co-funded by a grant from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and the Scottish Funding Council, the two-year project is being run by the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK.

Michael Jones, Managing Director of Fishers (pictured) said: ‘We’re committed to innovation, both to keep our customers ahead of the game and to ensure that Fishers can continue to provide the best service possible for those customers.

‘We have always considered ourselves part of the hospitality sector rather than simply a laundry business. With that in mind, we are constantly refining what we do and how we do it in order to help Scotland provide the warmest possible welcome to visitors.’

The University of Strathclyde’s Dr Aylin Ates, the academic lead on the project, added: ‘We are honoured to be collaborating in this highly innovative KTP project with Fishers Services Ltd and we will be assisting them in moving towards higher value

