The Glasgow 2018 Food Charter was officially launched last week by the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy and Connectivity, Fergus Ewing (pictured right), and Eva Bolander, the Lord Provost of Glasgow (left with restaurateur Guy Cowan). Aimed at showcasing the extensive range of Scottish food and drink cuisine that will be available for athletes, officials and fans during the Glasgow 2018 European Championships next year, the charter launch took place at Guy’s Restaurant in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

The document may be found at www.glasgow2018.com/news/healthy-scottish-produce-menu-athletes-and-fans-glasgow-2018-european-championships