A pioneering Scottish start-up has joined forces with CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, to make it easier for consumers to enjoy plant-based meals. Glasgow-based DARING Foods offers alternatives to meat through the use of whole food ingredients and plant protein.

As the country’s largest foodservice provider, Brakes Scotland claims that 2019 has already shown a 300% year-on-year rise in demand for meat alternatives, as consumers increasingly choose to eat less meat. The new range of red meat, chicken and fish alternatives features mince, nuggets and burgers, with current clients including the Fairmont St Andrews and Tony Macaroni restaurants across the country.

Through this new deal, Daring Foods will have their products made available to all 8,900 Brakes customers, from hotels and schools to coffee shops, pubs and restaurants.

John McLintock, Operations Director for Brakes Scotland said, ‘This is the largest vegan range we have listed from one supplier. Vegan and plant-based products are on the rise, and Daring Foods’ products have an extremely broad appeal.

‘Feedback at our recent supplier showcase was fantastic and with training expertise and their unique point of sale and branding, Daring can assist our customers who are struggling to find a high quality vegan offering.’

Daring Foods’ founder, Ross Mackay (pictured right) – who took to the stage at the Scottish Wholesale Conference last month – added: ‘The response to our products has been phenomenal. Even the most militant meat-eaters struggle to tell the difference. Plant-based options are for everyone and this distribution deal proves this. We are pleased to work with Brakes Scotland and our other partners to distribute our products across Scotland. The more people who try our food, the easier it will be to dispel myths and challenge norms. Plant-based eating isn’t going away, and neither are we.’

