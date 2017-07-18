In brief:

Owner’s accommodation plus five en suite letting bedrooms

Panoramic views over Stirling

Potential for alternative uses/conversion (subject to consent)

Guide Price: £470,000

Built into the original city walls on the north side of Back Walk within the city centre, Woodside (pictured above) is situated directly opposite Allan Park and is less than a five-minute walk from the Thistle Shopping Centre. The railway station is also readily accessible by foot.

Accessed via Back Walk via an internal staircase, the property is an attractive three-storey-and-attic dwelling which until recently operated as a guest house. To the rear is a beautiful landscaped garden which includes a water feature and garden room/conservatory. Owner’s accommodation provides one double and one single bedroom in addition to a family bathroom, laundry and large store room.

A feature staircase leads up to the next level, where the dining room has panoramic views with space for up to 14 guests. There is also a double en suite bedroom. The kitchen is fitted and equipped to a modern standard with gas cooking facilities, and a lounge is provided next door.

Upstairs, the third floor provides four en suite letting bedrooms comprising two family, one double and one twin. A floored attic provides general storage.

The property has been well maintained with ongoing investment over the years with recent new windows and new boiler installed in 2014.

This sale represents a rare opportunity in a unique location of historical interest.

For more information on this and other commercial property for sale in Scotland, visit www.dmhall.co.uk

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: