Braehead Foods‘ annual Game Chef of the Year competition has launched with the announcement of double Michelin-Starred Chef, Andrew Fairlie (pictured right), joining the judging panel alongside veteran judge Ian McAndrew. The search for the UK’s best professional game chef begins with entrants submitting recipes for two game-based dishes. The paper-based judging is open for entries now and the 10 shortlisted chefs will be invited to take part in the final on Monday 28th January.

The overall winner receives a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Sweden for a three-night stay with Michelin-Star dining and hunting for wild boar.

www.braeheadfoods.co.uk/gamechef

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

Facebook.com/GameChefOfTheYear @GameChefOfYear