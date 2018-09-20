Catering Scotland

Former CIS Excellence Advisory Board Member Andrew Fairlie Joins Game Chef of the Year Judges

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Former CIS Excellence Advisory Board Member Andrew Fairlie Joins Game Chef of the Year Judges

Former CIS Excellence Advisory Board Member Andrew Fairlie Joins Game Chef of the Year Judges
September 20
13:48 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Braehead Foods‘ annual Game Chef of the Year competition has launched with the announcement of double Michelin-Starred Chef, Andrew Fairlie (pictured right), joining the judging panel alongside veteran judge Ian McAndrew.  The search for the UK’s best professional game chef begins with entrants submitting recipes for two game-based dishes. The paper-based judging is open for entries now and the 10 shortlisted chefs will be invited to take part in the final on Monday 28th January.

2016 Game Chef of the Year winner and current Great British menu competitor, Lorna McNee

The overall winner receives a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Sweden for a three-night stay with Michelin-Star dining and hunting for wild boar.

www.braeheadfoods.co.uk/gamechef

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

 

Facebook.com/GameChefOfTheYear @GameChefOfYear

Tags
Andrew FairlieBraehead FoodsCIS Excellence AwardsGame Chef of the Year 2019
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.