The founder of Apex Hotels has been awarded an OBE for services to the Scottish tourism industry in the Queen’s birthday honours list 2018.

Norman Springford (pictured above), who won the CIS Excellence Lifetime Excellence Award in 2014, founded the company in 1996 with the opening of his first hotel in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket.

Since then he has grown the company from a single hotel to a portfolio of ten spanning five cities – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Bath and London. The family-run four-star group now employs more than 1,000 staff and offers a combined 1,456 rooms.

Reacting to the news, Mr Springford said: ‘Our company was founded on the principle of good old-fashioned hospitality and service with a smile.

‘The success of the Apex brand comes down to the tremendous work of the amazing, talented and dedicated people working across the group. I am humbled to receive this honour which is testament to a huge team effort.’

When Norman Springford stepped down as chairman of the company in 2014 he was replaced by son Ian Springford who emphasised his commitment to upholding the values and standards instilled by his father.

