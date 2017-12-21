FriPura, Hull-based producers of a filter designed to reduce the calories and harmful chemicals produced in deep-fat frying processes, has scooped the Technology: Hardware trophy at a recent awards ceremony earlier this month.

Hailed for its innovation, convenience and money-saving credentials, the FriPura filter has been proven to improve food quality, cut the number of calories and harmful chemicals in the oil and reduce costs to restaurants by doubling the life of the oil.

FriPura’s marketing director, Sam Wilbraham (pictured above-left with chef Kyle Barnes) said: ‘Our success at The Caterer Product Excellence Awards comes at a time when the spotlight on the UK’s health concerns has never been brighter.

‘Levels of acrylamide, a harmful chemical created when starchy foods are cooked for long periods at high temperatures, are also under scrutiny. April 2018 will see a new legislation come into play which will require UK food businesses to mitigate acrylamide levels in their foods.

‘Our revolutionary filter tackles both of these health concerns. Reducing portion sizes or cutting out fried foods altogether is often the go-to idea when it comes to tackling health concerns, though we believe this doesn’t have to happen. Our filter drastically reduces the fat, calories and acrylamides in fried foods, without any need to change cooking practices.

‘And because the filter’s price is less than that of the oil that would otherwise have been wasted, the FriPura filter comes with significant financial advantages, too.

‘We believe this device is part of the solution to the UK’s acrylamide and obesity problems.’

Visit www.fripura.com for more information.

About the Award-Winning FriPura Filter

A small ceramic block that sits in the bottom of fryers, FriPura doubles the life of deep-fat fryer oil and can lead to significant savings. During independent tests* conducted by Campden BRI and Bibra, FriPura’s filter also helped to improve the quality of food and reduce absorption of unhealthy elements associated with deep-fat frying.