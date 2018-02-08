Catering Scotland

Gary Maclean to speak at SWA’s 2018 Annual Conference   

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Gary Maclean to speak at SWA’s 2018 Annual Conference   

Gary Maclean to speak at SWA’s 2018 Annual Conference   
February 08
12:29 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Organisers of the Scottish Wholesale Association’s annual conference have announced that Scotland’s National Chef, Gary Maclean will speak at the event this June. Maclean (pictured above), a senior chef lecturer at City of Glasgow College and a CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board member, works with SWA foodservice member Brakes Scotland, supporting the company in its commitment to source local products, as well as promoting Scottish produce and innovation.

SWA executive director, Kate Salmon, said: ‘It’s all about ensuring that our annual conference remains relevant to members and suppliers. We must provide a platform for networking while creating an environment that is conducive to encouraging discussion and sharing information.

‘Gary is a huge inspiration to all of us, particularly the young people he teaches at City of Glasgow College. Nurturing and developing future talent is so important for our industry and in this, the Year of Young People, we are in fact ramping up our own mentoring and training programmes.’

Meanwhile, the Scottish Wholesale Association is investing in an apprenticeship scheme in order to attract new talent into the industry.

Themes covered will include:

  • Training and mentoring
  • Innovation
  • Making technology work
  • Utilising consumer data
  • Working in partnership with suppliers
  • Adapting to change

Entitled Bridging the Gap, the annual SWA conference takes place at Crieff Hydro from 8th-10th June. Visit www.scottishwholesale.co.uk for info and to secure your place.

www.brake.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

Tags
Brakes Scotlandfood suppliers scotlandGary Maclean cheflocal produce scotlandScottish Wholesale AssociationSWA Achievers
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.