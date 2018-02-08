Organisers of the Scottish Wholesale Association’s annual conference have announced that Scotland’s National Chef, Gary Maclean will speak at the event this June. Maclean (pictured above), a senior chef lecturer at City of Glasgow College and a CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board member, works with SWA foodservice member Brakes Scotland, supporting the company in its commitment to source local products, as well as promoting Scottish produce and innovation.

SWA executive director, Kate Salmon, said: ‘It’s all about ensuring that our annual conference remains relevant to members and suppliers. We must provide a platform for networking while creating an environment that is conducive to encouraging discussion and sharing information.

‘Gary is a huge inspiration to all of us, particularly the young people he teaches at City of Glasgow College. Nurturing and developing future talent is so important for our industry and in this, the Year of Young People, we are in fact ramping up our own mentoring and training programmes.’

Meanwhile, the Scottish Wholesale Association is investing in an apprenticeship scheme in order to attract new talent into the industry.

Themes covered will include:

Training and mentoring

Innovation

Making technology work

Utilising consumer data

Working in partnership with suppliers

Adapting to change

Entitled Bridging the Gap, the annual SWA conference takes place at Crieff Hydro from 8th-10th June. Visit www.scottishwholesale.co.uk for info and to secure your place.

www.brake.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com