Catering Scotland

Gather & Gather Cafe Launches at Primark Edinburgh

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Gather & Gather Cafe Launches at Primark Edinburgh

Gather & Gather Cafe Launches at Primark Edinburgh
December 09
12:58 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Gather & Gather, part of CIS Excellence Awards’ Hospitality Educator Award sponsor, CH&CO, has opened a second instore café concept at Primark’s store on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Gather & Gather, Allister Richards, Managing Director, said: ‘Primark has proven a very popular destination for the store’s Christmas shoppers.

‘This is the second Gather & Gather-operated Primarket Café to open this year and we look forward to expanding the concept further with a continued focus on quality and sustainability.’

www.gatherandgather.com
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.