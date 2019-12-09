Gather & Gather, part of CIS Excellence Awards’ Hospitality Educator Award sponsor, CH&CO, has opened a second instore café concept at Primark’s store on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Gather & Gather, Allister Richards, Managing Director, said: ‘Primark has proven a very popular destination for the store’s Christmas shoppers.

‘This is the second Gather & Gather-operated Primarket Café to open this year and we look forward to expanding the concept further with a continued focus on quality and sustainability.’