Contract caterer Gather & Gather has secured a long-term contract for students and staff at Edinburgh College. A first for the caterer in the further education sector, the contract includes catering and hospitality services across four campuses in the capital. With plans to launch a street food van and improve facilities and equipment in the college’s shops and food courts – including the installation of new coffee shops and the introduction of contactless payments – Gather & Gather has invested around £300,000 in the contract.

New technology, which includes digital menu screens and a specially designed app to allow students to pay for their food electronically, means Edinburgh College’s staff and 24,000 students will benefit from

Gather & Gather’s managing director, Allister Richards, said: ‘This revamp is designed to create vibrant spaces where students can meet and collaborate.

‘As part of our commitment to working with local suppliers, we will be sourcing coffee and other products from businesses within the surrounding region. Vegan-inspired dishes will be introduced at the Sighthill campus, and grab-and-go convenience options at Granton. There will be a new visual brand identity for the college’s catering outlets, which will be consistent across all four campuses.’

Separately, the company has pledged to support the college’s hospitality curriculum by providing students with extra learning opportunities, in addition to access to industry events and culinary demonstrations.

Part of the Mitie Group plc, Gather & Gather offers restaurant, café, hospitality and event services across a broad spectrum of sectors including media, technology, legal, financial services and retail.

