January 24
13:11 2017
CIS Excellence winner Martin Wishart and his team at The Honours restaurant in Glasgow have offered the chance to win two tickets to The Honours Uncovered at the city’s Malmaison hotel for 28th January.

Donating in aid of the Great Glasgow Gastronomic Giveaway, the Michelin-Starred chef is offering a behind-the-scenes lunch at his Glasgow restaurant to help raise funds for The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice.

Launched by Glasgow Restaurant Association (GRA), the raffle was conceived to help towards the cost of the kitchens in the new hospice, which is currently under construction at Bellahouston Park in the city’s south side.

Throughout 2017, a monthly online raffle will offer top prizes from GRA members. January’s winner will be treated to a champagne-and-canapé reception, wine tasting, three-course meal and cooking demonstration from Martin and his team.

The GRA’s Ryan James said: ‘Our members are proud supporters of the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice and it is a real pleasure to help contribute towards the kitchens at the new building. Through innovative initiatives such as this we aim to help them raise money while entertaining diners across the city.’

The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice provides free palliative care and support to patients and families dealing with life-limiting illnesses.

Enter the draw now at www.princeandprincessofwaleshospice.org.uk. Tickets cost £5 and the raffle closes at 11.59pm tomorrow, 25th January.

www.bestglasgowrestaurant.com

 

 

charities glasgowMartin WishartMichelin-Starred restaurants glasgowPrince & Princess of Wales Hospice
