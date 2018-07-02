Scotland Food & Drink (SF&D) has announced the appointment of two new graduates to take on the role of Customer and Supplier Development Officer at CIS Excellence Award sponsors, Bidfood Scotland and Brakes Scotland.

Joining Bidfood’s Edinburgh office, Catherine (below) who graduates this month with a degree in Rural Business Management from SRUC, will focus on supplier development and commercial output.

Meanwhile, Hannah (below right) will fill a similar position at Brakes Scotland, looking after 10 suppliers in her first year. Completing her degree in Business Studies at Edinburgh Napier University, she will be based at the company’s Bathgate office.

Aiming to facilitate support provided by SF&D to help SMEs reach their target market, the graduates will help bring new products to market while growing the scale and scope sales of existing suppliers, as well within the graduates’ respective employers. In line with this, Catherine and Hannah will liaise with suppliers to maintain and develop new products for the foodservice operator, bringing products to market more quickly.

Lucy Husband, UK Market Development Director at Scotland Food & Drink said: ‘We’ve got big ambitions to continue to unlock growth opportunities for Scottish businesses in the UK and new graduates are playing an important role as part of this.

‘I’m really looking forward to leading the next generation of UK Market Development work at SF&D’

Hannah Beddie, Customer and Supplier Development Officer at Brakes Scotland, said: ‘This role is an incredible opportunity to develop my own skills and abilities and to make Scottish produce a more prominent player within the relevant markets. I feel so lucky to have started my dream job so quickly after completing my degree. Food and drink have always been a massive part of my life and now I have the opportunity to build a career doing something I love.”

Catherine Campbell, Customer and Supplier Development Officer at Bidfood, added: ‘I’ve had a busy first few weeks with the team and have visited the headquarters in Slough and had the opportunity to shadow some fantastic and experienced employees. After my training, I will be a specialist in fresh meat as well as beer, spirits and wine and I’m looking forward to working closely with Scottish suppliers and helping businesses grow and find new opportunities within UK markets.’

A new UK market strategy is now being finalised by the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership, aiming to drive new growth opportunities for Scottish suppliers. To find out more about it – and the recruitment opportunities within the UK Market Development team – visit www.foodanddrink.scot