Graham and Sibbald Market Arbroath Cafe-Restaurant
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a popular cafe-restaurant in the heart of Arbroath, in Angus. The recently redecorated 52-cover ground floor business is conveniently located and comes with detailed planning consent for owners’ accommodation.
£175,000
Cafe Bene & Restaurant, 102 High Street, Arbroath DD11 1HL
