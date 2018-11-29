Graham and Sibbald Markets Popular Argyll Bar-Restaurant
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a successful bar/restaurant business in Argyll.
The Braes, School Brae, Dunoon
- Bar, restaurant and function suite
- Extensive split-level external decked seating area with panoramic sea views
- Recently refurbished and immaculately presented throughout
- Operated on a restricted basis through choice therefore genuine potential to develop business
- Offered on new lease agreement or outright sale
- Neighbouring two-bed house available to lease or purchase by separate negotiation
- Leasehold offers £25,000 per annum and premium £40,000
Freehold OIRO £395,000
