Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Popular Argyll Bar-Restaurant

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Graham and Sibbald Markets Popular Argyll Bar-Restaurant

Graham and Sibbald Markets Popular Argyll Bar-Restaurant
November 29
17:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a successful bar/restaurant business in Argyll.

The Braes, School Brae, Dunoon

  • Bar, restaurant and function suite
  • Extensive split-level external decked seating area with panoramic sea views
  • Recently refurbished and immaculately presented throughout
  • Operated on a restricted basis through choice therefore genuine potential to develop business
  • Offered on new lease agreement or outright sale
  • Neighbouring two-bed house available to lease or purchase by separate negotiation
  • Leasehold offers £25,000 per annum and premium £40,000

Freehold OIRO £395,000

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.