Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Croftmalloch Inn in Whitburn, West Lothian. An 80-cover restaurant with large lounge bar area, this popular and long-established restaurant business could provide alternative use, including development potential for residential use.

Croftmalloch Inn, 2A Longridge Road, Whitburn.

Freehold offers over £275,000.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.