Graham & Sibbald Hire Renowned Agent For Hotel & Leisure team
Scottish property firm Graham + Sibbald have announced that they have taken on renowned hospitality and leisure specialist, Alistair Letham, following his departure from Colliers International. Joining as a consultant, Letham (pictured) brings with him over 40 years’ experience, three decades of which have been spent in the disposal and acquisition of hotels, licensed and leisure properties on behalf of a wide range of clients across Scotland. Based in Edinburgh he will hold a Scotland-wide remit for the firm’s hotel and leisure team.
Graham + Sibbald’s Peter Seymour, said: ‘Alistair is a well-known and respected name in the hotel and leisure sector and we are delighted to have him join our team on a consultancy basis. Despite the challenges the sector has faced in recent months, we see this partnership as a strong statement that we continue to strive to be the ‘go-to guys’ for hotel and leisure clients.’
With 14 offices in Scotland and two in England, Graham + Sibbald are a partnership of Chartered Surveyors specialising in residential, commercial, building surveying, planning, rating, architectural services, property management and hotel and leisure.
