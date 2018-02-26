Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Beveridge Park Hotel on Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.

In addition to the 31 refurbished bedrooms, there is a large restaurant, public bar and two function rooms, one of which has capacity for 200 guests. And with over an acre of land included in the sale, there is also significant space to expand within the grounds (subject to planning).

Having traded at over £920,000 per annum in recent times, the Beveridge Park Hotel provides an exceptional opportunity to operate a successful standalone business in the heart of Fife.

Key features include:

31-bedroom town centre hotel

Two function rooms

Wedding licence

70-cover restaurant

Lounge bar and beer garden

Large car park

One acre of grounds

Freehold offers £990,000.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.