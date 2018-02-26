Graham & Sibbald Market Popular Beveridge Park Hotel in Fife
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Beveridge Park Hotel on Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.
In addition to the 31 refurbished bedrooms, there is a large restaurant, public bar and two function rooms, one of which has capacity for 200 guests. And with over an acre of land included in the sale, there is also significant space to expand within the grounds (subject to planning).
Having traded at over £920,000 per annum in recent times, the Beveridge Park Hotel provides an exceptional opportunity to operate a successful standalone business in the heart of Fife.
Key features include:
- 31-bedroom town centre hotel
- Two function rooms
- Wedding licence
- 70-cover restaurant
- Lounge bar and beer garden
- Large car park
- One acre of grounds
Freehold offers £990,000.
For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
