Graham & Sibbald Markets 100-Cover Seaside Edinburgh Restaurant

Graham & Sibbald Markets 100-Cover Seaside Edinburgh Restaurant

June 15
16:33 2019
Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market a unique seaside opportunity at Newhaven Harbour in Edinburgh.

The 100-cover restaurant is suitable for a wide range of cuisines and comes with a new FRI lease agreement.

Premium offers invited.

25b Pier Place, Newhaven Harbour.

For more info on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

 

