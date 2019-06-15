Graham & Sibbald Markets 100-Cover Seaside Edinburgh Restaurant
Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market a unique seaside opportunity at Newhaven Harbour in Edinburgh.
The 100-cover restaurant is suitable for a wide range of cuisines and comes with a new FRI lease agreement.
Premium offers invited.
25b Pier Place, Newhaven Harbour.
For more info on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
