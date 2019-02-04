Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets 38 High Street Paisley

February 04
11:33 2019
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a fully fitted 120-cover restaurant in Paisley.

Situated in the town’s centre, 38 High Street benefited from extensive refurbishment in 2015 and features a full commercial kitchen and restaurant arranged over three floors.

The business can be summarised as follows:

  • Fully fitted 120 cover restaurant
  • Arranged over ground, first and attic floors
  • Car parking
  • Leasehold £30,000 per annum
  • Freehold offers considered

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

