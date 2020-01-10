Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets 50-Cover Licensed Restaurant in Blairgowrie

January 10
13:50 2020
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a popular and recently refurbished 50-cover restaurant in Blairgowrie.

Occupying a prominent position within the town centre, the subjects currently operate as an American-themed diner but which could be effectively utilised for alternative cuisines. Equipped with spacious kitchens that are fitted and equipped to a high standard, there is also scope for offering takeaway trade.

Blairgowrie Grill and Tapas, 4 Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie, PH10 6ND

Freehold.

Offers in excess of £225,000.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

