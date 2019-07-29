Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets A Unique and Substantial Former Masonic Club In Edinburgh

July 29
17:36 2019
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a former masonic club in the Leith area of the capital. The large, well presented leisure unit provides a public bar with space for 80 covers, a further bar with 60 additional covers and a theatre and entertainment/dining area with space for up to 220 covers.

In addition, the property also offers:

– Large, fully equipped commercial kitchen
– Plant room fitted with new air conditioning and circulation system
– Ladies, gents and disabled WCs
– Staff changing and WCs
– Beer cellar and stores

Former Masonic Club, 3 Shrubhill Walk, Edinburgh, EH7 4PB

Freehold: offers over £875,000

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

