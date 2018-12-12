Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Star Hotel in Twynholm, Kirkcudbrightshire. The recipient of several UK FreeFrom Eating Out Awards in 2017 and 2018, the business has over the years garnered a notable reputation for excellence within the foodservice industry. Indeed, the Star Hotel was the only gold award-winner in Scotland in the hotel category last year and two further awards were secured in 2018, including silver in the Crème de la Crème category and gold in the Independent & Pub-Restaurants category.

Currently on the market for £295,000, this well-presented village hub comprises:

Public bar

Bar/restaurant area

Three letting rooms

South-facing beer garden

Extensive owners’ accommodation

In addition there is a growing takeaway service for locals, as well as potential growth opportunities surrounding the letting rooms. Located just off the A75 linking Dumfries to Stranraer, the peaceful, easily accessed village is also well known as the home of racing driver-turned-broadcaster David Coulthard.

