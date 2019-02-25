Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market Burnside Bistro in the popular village of Tighnabruaich, Argyll.

A 35-cover restaurant with bar area, commercial kitchen and four en-suite rental bedrooms, the property also features a three-bed owner’s accommodation with living room and kitchen.

Burnside Bistro, Main Street, Tighnabruaich, PA21 2BA. Freehold O.I.R.O. £300,000/Leasehold £22,500 per annum.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.