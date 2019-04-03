Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Café Biba, Perth

April 03
10:43 2019
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a popular café in the centre of Perth. Situated in the city’s King Edward Street, close to a busy shopping centre, Café Biba offers space for over 90 covers in addition to an external seating area for warmer days. Currently operating as a café for daytime trade, the business boasts a commercial kitchen and could therefore be utilised as a restaurant.

Offered with a new lease agreement (with negotiable terms) at £35,000 per annum.

Café Biba, 22 King Edward Street, Perth, PH1 5UT

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

