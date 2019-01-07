Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Cargills Café and Restaurant, Blairgowrie

January 07
08:32 2019
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a popular and successful restaurant premises in the centre of Blairgowrie. Situated in an elevated position, Cargills is part of a mixed-use development comprising offices, a brewery and a café.

It can be summarised as follows:

• Well presented 60-cover restaurant and café
• New lease being offered
• Fully licensed
• External seating area
• Elevated Riverside Position approximately 100m from Town Centre
• Excellent opportunity for an owner-operator

Expansion of the business is possible, including a larger kitchen, beer garden and covered external seating area.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

