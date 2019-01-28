Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a well known boutique hotel in Stirling. Situated in a prominent city centre location, Cooks Hotel currently offers:

*50-cover restaurant

*Three ground floor private dining areas

*Premises licence

*Seven double/king en suite bedrooms with excellent facilities

*Meeting room

*Good-sized commercial kitchen

*Walk-in refrigerator and freezer room

*Ladies, Gents and Disabled WCs

*Reception area

*Private Landlord

*Beer cellar

*New lease on attractive terms

*Stunning converted Georgian former bank building

Available with a new 10-year lease, the property offers an excellent opportunity for either a small-to-medium-sized hotel group or an owner-operator with the skills, experience and abilities necessary to run a high volume business such as this.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.