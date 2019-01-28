Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Cooks Hotel in Stirling

January 28
09:08 2019
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a well known boutique hotel in Stirling. Situated in a prominent city centre location, Cooks Hotel currently offers:

*50-cover restaurant
*Three ground floor private dining areas
*Premises licence
*Seven double/king en suite bedrooms with excellent facilities
*Meeting room
*Good-sized commercial kitchen
*Walk-in refrigerator and freezer room
*Ladies, Gents and Disabled WCs
*Reception area
*Private Landlord
*Beer cellar
*New lease on attractive terms
*Stunning converted Georgian former bank building

Available with a new 10-year lease, the property offers an excellent opportunity for either a small-to-medium-sized hotel group or an owner-operator with the skills, experience and abilities necessary to run a high volume business such as this.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

 

 

