Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market Craigatin House and Courtyard, one of Scotland’s top guesthouses. Located in the centre of Pitlochry, this secluded detached property lies in a tourist hot spot, with visitors attracted to the scenery, golf, whisky tours, hillwalking, historic attractions and the famous Enchanted Forest.

With 14 en-suite letting rooms, all fitted out to the highest standard, the property has been excellently maintained with significant refurbishment during the period of ownership. The stunning breakfast/residents’ area (pictured above) features double-height windows taking up the full gable end of the extension and would make an exceptional restaurant/dining area within a hotel.

Craigatin has won numerous awards over the years, including VisitScotland’s Most Hospitable Guesthouse of the Year and two Trivago Awards in 2017. Accounts for the business show a rising turnover producing a significant six-figure profit.

Craigatin House & Courtyard, 165 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, PH16 5QL

Multi-award-winning 14-bed guesthouse

4-star VisitScotland rating

Owner accommodation

Stunning breakfast and residents lounge area

Large kitchen

Possible hotel use (subject to planning)

One acre of mature, landscaped walled gardens

Freehold offers of £1,350,000

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.