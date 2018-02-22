Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Craigatin House and Courtyard in Pitlochry

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Graham & Sibbald Markets Craigatin House and Courtyard in Pitlochry

Graham & Sibbald Markets Craigatin House and Courtyard in Pitlochry
February 22
10:01 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market Craigatin House and Courtyard, one of Scotland’s top guesthouses. Located in the centre of Pitlochry, this secluded detached property lies in a tourist hot spot, with visitors attracted to the scenery, golf, whisky tours, hillwalking, historic attractions and the famous Enchanted Forest.

With 14 en-suite letting rooms, all fitted out to the highest standard, the property has been excellently maintained with significant refurbishment during the period of ownership. The stunning breakfast/residents’ area (pictured above) features double-height windows taking up the full gable end of the extension and would make an exceptional restaurant/dining area within a hotel.

Craigatin has won numerous awards over the years, including VisitScotland’s Most Hospitable Guesthouse of the Year and two Trivago Awards in 2017. Accounts for the business show a rising turnover producing a significant six-figure profit.

Craigatin House & Courtyard, 165 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, PH16 5QL

  • Multi-award-winning 14-bed guesthouse
  • 4-star VisitScotland rating
  • Owner accommodation
  • Stunning breakfast and residents lounge area
  • Large kitchen
  • Possible hotel use (subject to planning)
  • One acre of mature, landscaped walled gardens

Freehold offers of £1,350,000

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
B&Bs for sale scotlandchartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandEnchanted Forest Pitlochrygraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.