Graham & Sibbald Markets Four-Star 10-bedroom Victorian Rothesay Guesthouse

January 07
12:23 2020
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a licensed four-star Victorian guesthouse on the picturesque Isle of Rothesay.

The spacious, 10-bedroom property provides spacious, comfortable guest accommodation split between singles, doubles and suites.

The property also offers:

  • Private car parking
  • Spacious garden
  • Residents’ lounge and bay views
  • Large dining room for up to 20 guests
  • Well proportioned kitchens
  • Small bar area
  • 10 recently refurbished letting bedrooms, including two suites with expansive sea views
  • Three-bedroom owner’s accommodation is provided on lower ground floor

The  Bayview Hotel, 21-22 Mount Stuart Road, Rothesay, PA20 9EB

Offers in excess of £395,000.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
