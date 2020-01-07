Graham & Sibbald Markets Four-Star 10-bedroom Victorian Rothesay Guesthouse
January 07
12:23 2020
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a licensed four-star Victorian guesthouse on the picturesque Isle of Rothesay.
The spacious, 10-bedroom property provides spacious, comfortable guest accommodation split between singles, doubles and suites.
The property also offers:
- Private car parking
- Spacious garden
- Residents’ lounge and bay views
- Large dining room for up to 20 guests
- Well proportioned kitchens
- Small bar area
- 10 recently refurbished letting bedrooms, including two suites with expansive sea views
- Three-bedroom owner’s accommodation is provided on lower ground floor
The Bayview Hotel, 21-22 Mount Stuart Road, Rothesay, PA20 9EB
Offers in excess of £395,000.
For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
