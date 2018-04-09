Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Kirkconnel Hall Hotel, Dumfriesshire

Graham & Sibbald Markets Kirkconnel Hall Hotel, Dumfriesshire

Graham & Sibbald Markets Kirkconnel Hall Hotel, Dumfriesshire
April 09
09:21 2018
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a uniquely attractive hotel business in the heart of Dumfriesshire.

The Kirkconnel Hall Hotel at Ecclefechan, near Gretna Green, is an 11-bed country house with a 60-cover restaurant and extensive conferencing and wedding facilities.

 

 

 

Situated in a prominent position near the M74, the property lies in around three acres of grounds and dates back to the early 15th Century. Constructed over three floors and with significant scope for enthusiastic owners to develop the successful business, the hotel presents the ideal opportunity for an experienced chef, hotelier or restaurateur.

The accommodation and facilities can be summarised as follows:

  • 11 letting rooms
  • 5 additional letting rooms or owner’s accommodation
  • Potential wedding and conference venue
  • Extensive commercial kitchen
  • Stunning 60 cover restaurant
  • Cozy lounge bar

Meanwhile, the upper floors may be converted to apartments for self-catering users.

Features include:

  • Up to 2,000 sq.ft of space
  • Class 3 consent in place
  • Premises Licence in place
  • New lease available
  • Private landlord

Kirkconnel Hall Hotel, Ecclefechan, Dumfriesshire, DG11 3JH

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

