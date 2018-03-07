Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Liquid Lounge & Truffles Bistro, Dumfries

March 07
09:18 2018
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market Liquid Lounge & Truffles Bistro in Dumfries.

Re-launched following an extensive refurbishment in 2012, the business comprises a town centre bar and restaurant with separate bistro dining area. The Liquid Lounge can accommodate up to 80 persons, while Truffles Bistro can accommodate 50 covers. Both areas are serviced from the same well appointed commercial kitchen. The business has seen year-on year growth under the stewardship of its current owners and there is significant scope to increase sales.

 

Key features include:

  • Well presented bar, restaurant and bistro
  • Currently operated as two businesses but may easily be combined
  • Liquid Lounge bar (80 persons)
  • Truffles Bistro (50 covers)
  • Excellent profits from a business operating on restricted hours
  • 88% excellent or very good reviews on Tripadvisor

Liquid Lounge & Truffles Bistro, 87 Irish Street & 20 Bank Street, Dumfries, DG1 2PQ

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
