Graham & Sibbald Markets Ayrshire New-Build With Hospitality Potential

July 15
09:07 2019
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a new-build Class 3 unit in Kilbirnie, Ayrshire.

Equipped with a gross internal area of almost 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft) and a large dedicated parking area, the project’s configuration is adaptable to an ingoing tenant’s requirements.

Leasehold – £18,000 per annum.

51 Holmhead, Kilbirnie, KA25 6BS.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

 

