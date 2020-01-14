Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Popular Cambuslang Bar

January 14
08:50 2020
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a wet-led public house in Cambuslang.

Situated in the town centre and arranged over the ground floor of a three-storey building, the bar is presented in a very good condition and provides ample fixed-bench seating and movable timber chairs and tables with capacity of around 100 people.

£175,000

The Sefton Bar, 40 Main Street, Cambuslang

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

 

chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
