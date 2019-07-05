Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Popular Edinburgh Sandwich Bar/Takeaway

July 05
09:13 2019
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a modern, well fitted licensed sandwich bar/hot food takeaway close to Edinburgh’s city centre. Prominently located on a main arterial route, the business benefits from being situated in a residential catchment area with a high level of passing traffic and footfall.

Rite Bite, 546 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 3AL

  • Potential for extended opening and/or alternative cuisines
  • Licensed from 5 am-11 pm, 7 days
  • Leasehold premium offers around £25,000

Leasehold £6,000 per annum

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

