Graham & Sibbald Markets Popular Marina Bistro at Inverkip
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a ground floor restaurant within a larger modern development located in Inverkip. Occupying a prominent position off the busy A78 road route, the business is located a short distance north of Kip Marina.
Forming part of a larger modern commercial development, the bistro caters for up to 25 covers and is well presented with timber flooring, painted walls and a unique timber bar servery.
The business also benefits from the following features:
- Large kitchen area equipped with high-quality stainless-steel catering equipment
- Picnic benches for up to 29 covers, a rear external store area and dedicated car parking
- Regular footfall including boat owners, visitors, Kip Marina employees and nearby residents
- Well presented gents’ and ladies’ disabled WC toilets
- Established reputation and further scope to develop the business
The Kipper Bistro, 2 Kip Park, Main Street, Inverkip, PA16 0FZ.
Price – P.O.A.
For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
