Graham & Sibbald Markets Popular Marina Bistro at Inverkip

January 21
15:45 2020
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a ground floor restaurant within a larger modern development located in Inverkip. Occupying a prominent position off the busy A78 road route, the business is located a short distance north of Kip Marina.

Forming part of a larger modern commercial development, the bistro caters for up to 25 covers and is well presented with timber flooring, painted walls and a unique timber bar servery.

The business also benefits from the following features:

  • Large kitchen area equipped with high-quality stainless-steel catering equipment
  • Picnic benches for up to 29 covers, a rear external store area and dedicated car parking
  • Regular footfall including boat owners, visitors, Kip Marina employees and nearby residents
  • Well presented gents’ and ladies’ disabled WC toilets
  • Established reputation and further scope to develop the business

The Kipper Bistro, 2 Kip Park, Main Street, Inverkip, PA16 0FZ.

Price – P.O.A.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
