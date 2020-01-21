Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a ground floor restaurant within a larger modern development located in Inverkip. Occupying a prominent position off the busy A78 road route, the business is located a short distance north of Kip Marina.

Forming part of a larger modern commercial development, the bistro caters for up to 25 covers and is well presented with timber flooring, painted walls and a unique timber bar servery.

The business also benefits from the following features:

Large kitchen area equipped with high-quality stainless-steel catering equipment

Picnic benches for up to 29 covers, a rear external store area and dedicated car parking

Regular footfall including boat owners, visitors, Kip Marina employees and nearby residents

Well presented gents’ and ladies’ disabled WC toilets

Established reputation and further scope to develop the business

The Kipper Bistro, 2 Kip Park, Main Street, Inverkip, PA16 0FZ.

Price – P.O.A.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.