Graham & Sibbald Markets Stunning Highland Country House Hotel & Wedding Venue
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market an exceptional country house hotel situated along the North Coast 500 route.
Kincraig Castle Hotel, at Tomich, near Invergordon, is a stunning 15-bedroom property with expansive grounds, extensive wedding facilities and consent for further development of function space.
The property also offers:
• 15 en-suite letting bedrooms
• AA-Rosette restaurant
• Mackenzie function suite
• Permanent wedding marquee
• Luxurious lounge/coffee/reading area
• Steading and stables block
• Circa 10 acres of land
Kincraig Castle Hotel, Kincraig, Invergordon, IV18 0LF
Offers over £1.8m.
For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
