Graham & Sibbald Markets Stunning Highland Country House Hotel & Wedding Venue

January 07
13:13 2020
Beauty inside and out: Kincraig offers 15 beautifully appointed bedrooms with exceptional views

Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market an exceptional country house hotel situated along the North Coast 500 route.

Kincraig Castle Hotel, at Tomich, near Invergordon, is a stunning 15-bedroom property with expansive grounds, extensive wedding facilities and consent for further development of function space.

The property also offers:

• 15 en-suite letting bedrooms
• AA-Rosette restaurant
• Mackenzie function suite
• Permanent wedding marquee
• Luxurious lounge/coffee/reading area
• Steading and stables block
• Circa 10 acres of land

Kincraig Castle Hotel, Kincraig, Invergordon, IV18 0LF
Offers over £1.8m.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotland, commercial property for sale scotland, graham and sibbald, guesthouses for sale scotland, Hotels for sale Scotland, leisure properties for sale scotland, licensed trade specialists, pubs for sale scotland, Restaurants for sale Scotland
