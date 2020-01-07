National Ice Cream Competition 2020 Opens For Entries OIOpublisher Entries for the National Ice Cream Competition 2020 are now open! Artisan producers, supermarket suppliers, independent ice cream parlours, cafés, restaurants and caterers are being encouraged to enter the...

Pioneering Solar-Powered Ice Cream Van To Feature At Ice Cream & Artisan Food Show 2020 The world’s first solar- and battery-powered ice cream van will be showcased at the 2020 Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show which takes place in Harrogate early next year. The only...

SWA ‘Concerned About’ Draft DRS Regulations The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has expressed concern at the lack of recognition of the ‘substantial additional costs’ that its members’ businesses will incur when the Scottish Government’s draft Deposit...

Making Money: ActionCOACH Founder Lands in Scotland for One-Off Seminar, 8th October 2019, Glasgow Pulling Profits From A Hat: How Maximise The Potential of You and Your Business A Brad Sugars Seminar, Tuesday 8th October, 6:30pm-9:30pm, The Marriott Hotel, Glasgow Calling all hoteliers, restaurateurs, tourism...