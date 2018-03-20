Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Argyll Arms Hotel at Bunessan on the Isle of Mull. A substantial detached property constructed in stone and modern brick over two principal floors under a pitched slated roof, the hotel overlooks Loch Na Lathaich on the south-west of the island.

The subjects are currently let on a full repairing and insuring basis until the April 2029. The current rent is £23,400 per annum and is based on a three-year rent review pattern.

Located off the west coast of Scotland, the Isle of Mull is a popular tourist destination and is accessed via ferries from Oban, Lochaline and Kilchoan. With visitors attracted to walking, cycling and the colourful harbourside village of Tobermory, the island boasts an impressive tourism industry and is a mecca for whisky lovers from around the world.

The property features:

Letting rooms: Six

Ten-year FRI lease in place until April 2029

Annual rent: £23,400 (recently reviewed)

Three-year rent review

Business unaffected by sale

Argyll Arms Hotel, Bunessan, Isle of Mull, PA67 6DP

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.