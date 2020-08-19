Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Clachan Cottage Hotel at on the shores of Lochearn. Comprising a roadside hotel arranged along a terrace of original traditional cottages, the property’s principal accommodation is arranged over three levels.

Presented in excellent ‘boutique’ hotel condition, the business has undergone extensive refurbishment including renewal of the interior. With modern, spacious en suite letting rooms – the majority of which benefit from loch views – the hotel also boasts ample function space with three separate dining areas.

Along the front of the centre section of the property, is a raised, paved beer garden area, while extensive car parking for 50 to 60 vehicles is available opposite, along with a boat refuelling station and space for a slipway to be developed if required.

Accounts show a strong business with current turnover sitting at around £425,000 per annum (net). The sale is part of a long-established retirement plan and is not related to the COVID-19 situation.

Offers in the region of £795,000 are sought for the heritable interest in the property, trade fixtures, fittings, furnishings and equipment, together with the goodwill of the business being sold complete as a going concern.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.