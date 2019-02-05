Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets the Clydesdale Hotel, Hamilton

Graham & Sibbald Markets the Clydesdale Hotel, Hamilton

Graham & Sibbald Markets the Clydesdale Hotel, Hamilton
February 05
08:03 2019
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Clydesdale Hotel in Hamilton.

This long-established and well regarded establishment benefits from 15 letting bedrooms, a lounge bar with restaurant and full commercial kitchen, and a function suite which can accommodate up to 70 guests.

There is ample car parking front and rear and potential for up to six additional letting rooms or manager’s/owner’s flat within the building.

Freehold offers of £725,000.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk

chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
