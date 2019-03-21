Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets The Inn at Kippen

March 21
14:42 2019
Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market an attractive period country inn with four en suite letting rooms. Located in the centre of the village, the Inn at Kippen benefits from the following features:

  • Lounge bar/restaurant and function room
  • Very well presented throughout
  • Owners’ accommodation
  • Beer garden with covered seating area
  • Excellent position in affluent village

The private landlord is offering a new lease on negotiable terms, from £35,000 – £40,000 per annum.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

