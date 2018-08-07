Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets the Ken Bridge Hotel, Dumfries and Galloway

Graham & Sibbald Markets the Ken Bridge Hotel, Dumfries and Galloway

Graham & Sibbald Markets the Ken Bridge Hotel, Dumfries and Galloway
August 07
2018
Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market the Ken Bridge Hotel in New Galloway, Dumfriess-shire. A unique property situated in a picturesque setting, the hotel benefits from 11 bedrooms, a well established restaurant with generous kitchen facilities and overall it presents a rare turnkey opportunity with a proven and profitable track record.

Freehold offers in the region of £750,000.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

 

 

 

 

