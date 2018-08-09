Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets The Lounge, Crieff

August 09
08:03 2018
Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market the Lounge, Perth Road, Crieff. A centrally located establishment within the affluent and popular Perthshire town, the restaurant currently caters for up to 34 covers and benefits from a strong lunchtime trade. Fitted out to a high standard, the Lounge is considered a turnkey opportunity for experienced operators.

Freehold offers in the region of £250,000. Leasehold offers invited.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

