Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a popular and successful restaurant premises in the centre of Glasgow.

Situated on the north side of Royal Exchange Square and looking out onto Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art , the Western Club Restaurant has been fitted out to an extremely high standard and provides:

• A respected bar/restaurant with large dining area

• Bar servery

• Large, fully fitted commercial kitchen

• Outside seating area

Operating in conjunction with a private members’ club which itself benefits from its own bar, private dining rooms and accommodation for members, the Western Club caters for up to 70 covers. Total turnover, including members’ bookings and F&B sales, is currently circa £700,000 p.a.

In all, this presents a rare opportunity for an experienced operator to take on a successful and very well presented restaurant.

The Western Club Restaurant, 32 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AB.

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.