Hospitality and licensed specialists Graham & Sibbald have announced they will be working with Edinburgh-based Kitchin Group to assist them in the disposal of their leasehold interest in Castle Terrace, the award-winning restaurant at the foot of Edinburgh Castle.

Situated to the east of the city’s central business district, the restaurant occupies a ground and basement floor within a traditional Edinburgh city centre tenement.

Presented in stunning walk-in condition with first class kitchen facilities fitted in 2017, the business is being marketed in ready-to-go condition and is an exceptional proposition for any person or group looking to expand.

Offers over £175,000 + VAT are sought for the leasehold interest in the property, trade fixtures, fittings, furnishings and equipment. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.