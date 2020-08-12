Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Unique Edinburgh Restaurant Opportunity

August 12
11:04 2020
Hospitality and licensed specialists Graham & Sibbald have announced they will be working with Edinburgh-based Kitchin Group to assist them in the disposal of their leasehold interest in Castle Terrace, the award-winning restaurant at the foot of Edinburgh Castle.

Castle Terrace occupies a spectacular spot at the foot of Edinburgh Castle

Situated to the east of the city’s central business district, the restaurant occupies a ground and basement floor within a traditional Edinburgh city centre tenement.

Presented in stunning walk-in condition with first class kitchen facilities fitted in 2017, the business is being marketed in ready-to-go condition and is an exceptional proposition for any person or group looking to expand.

Offers over £175,000 + VAT are sought for the leasehold interest in the property, trade fixtures, fittings, furnishings and equipment. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotland, commercial property for sale scotland, graham and sibbald, guesthouses for sale scotland, Hotels for sale Scotland, leisure properties for sale scotland, licensed trade specialists, pubs for sale scotland, Restaurants for sale Scotland
